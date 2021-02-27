Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $147.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,170,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after buying an additional 411,884 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after buying an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

