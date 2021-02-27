The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after buying an additional 3,145,443 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

