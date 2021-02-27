CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

