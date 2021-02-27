Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $86,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.79. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

