Bessemer Group Inc. Has $67.39 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $67,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 16.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $233.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

