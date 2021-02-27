Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $74,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

NYSE DE opened at $349.12 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $354.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

