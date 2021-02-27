Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,036.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,948.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,717.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.