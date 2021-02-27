Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $331.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

