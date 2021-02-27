Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 63,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,022,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.78 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

