Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

