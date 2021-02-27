Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $227.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.98 million to $229.03 million. WNS reported sales of $235.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $867.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.33 million to $869.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $962.38 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $980.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,296,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 266,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

