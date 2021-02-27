Silk Road Medical (SILK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SILK stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

SILK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,911,938. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

