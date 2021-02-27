B. Riley Weighs in on The RealReal, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $25.54 on Friday. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,740,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,958,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,256 shares of company stock worth $15,021,242. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 439,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

