Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -698.01% -314.06% -43.60% Moderna -242.73% -28.11% -20.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Moderna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 86.25 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -4.56 Moderna $60.21 million 1,017.44 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -99.88

Sorrento Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Moderna 3 6 9 0 2.33

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 213.68%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $145.24, indicating a potential downside of 6.18%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Summary

Moderna beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches. It also offers Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. In addition, the company's clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases. Further, it develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. Additionally, the company engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. It has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as a research testing agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for the preclinical testing of Sorrento's COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and a research collaboration with Harvard University. Moderna, Inc. also has collaborations with Lonza Ltd. for the manufacture of mRNA-1273, a COVID-19 vaccine; and Catalent for fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

