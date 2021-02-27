Oppenheimer Weighs in on SPX Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 60.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after buying an additional 427,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,902,000 after buying an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

