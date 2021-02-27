Comparing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.08% 0.30% SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.41 $2.26 billion N/A N/A SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.58 $26.55 million $1.68 12.50

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 2 2 1 0 1.80 SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Danske Bank A/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions covering life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Russia, Germany, Poland, the United States, India, and China. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

