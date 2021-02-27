$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post $18.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

CWCO stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

