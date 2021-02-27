Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $18.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

