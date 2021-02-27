Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Insider Acquires £18,000 in Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) insider Dominic Lavelle acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

LON:FCRM opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.47) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of £79.41 million and a P/E ratio of -119.17. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57).

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

