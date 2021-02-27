CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.59 on Friday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

