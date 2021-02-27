Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

NYSE TDOC opened at $221.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

