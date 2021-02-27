5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$4.73 on Friday. 5N Plus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.21 million and a P/E ratio of 175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

