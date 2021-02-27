Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

MTEM stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $544.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at $77,136,352.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 1,185,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,705,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,086. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

