Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) PT Raised to $5.50 at Citigroup

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TRMT opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

