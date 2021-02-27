Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBA. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$69.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

