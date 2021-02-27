American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Atlantic Securities now has a $55.00 price target on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 5331969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

