Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $12.10. Zacks Investment Research now has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 5,625 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,239 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 171.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.