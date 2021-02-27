Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $25.85. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ardagh Group shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 4,271 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $472.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.