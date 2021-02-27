M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $167.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as high as $164.86 and last traded at $163.77, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.13.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.54.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

