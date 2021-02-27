Investors Purchase Large Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,260 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $19.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

