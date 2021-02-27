Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,488 ($19.44), but opened at GBX 1,562 ($20.41). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,650.07 ($21.56), with a volume of 429,360 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,507.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. The firm has a market cap of £764.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.25.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Jen Tippin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

