Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $86.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 12702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,565.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

