Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,850 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,500 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $309.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

