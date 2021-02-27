AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.84 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €24.84 ($29.22) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.27 ($27.37).

Shares of CS stock opened at €20.80 ($24.47) on Thursday. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.47 and a 200-day moving average of €18.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

