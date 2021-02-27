UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

