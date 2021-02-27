Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CVE:MAU opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

