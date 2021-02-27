Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €100.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.75 ($129.12).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €113.25 ($133.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.98. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

