Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:APTS opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $410.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTS shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

