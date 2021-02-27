NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NSTG stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.77.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
