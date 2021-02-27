NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

