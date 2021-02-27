Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CWEN opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,270.00%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

