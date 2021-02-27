Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Raised by Analyst

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of TS opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at $5,885,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

