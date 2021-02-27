Brokers Offer Predictions for Workhorse Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WKHS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $99,521,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

