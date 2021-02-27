Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Calyxt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calyxt’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of CLXT opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $353.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

