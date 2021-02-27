ViacomCBS Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

