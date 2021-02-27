Head to Head Comparison: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) versus Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 5.57 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -23.65 Oblong $12.83 million 2.48 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40 Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential downside of 35.58%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38% Oblong -84.63% -78.87% -44.30%

Summary

Eventbrite beats Oblong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

