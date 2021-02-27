Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report sales of $11.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $14.40 million. Zogenix reported sales of $1.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 790.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $96.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $119.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.77 million, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $279.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,724 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $10,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zogenix by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zogenix by 4,124.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 426,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 697,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 405,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.