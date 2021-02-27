Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of TRVN opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

