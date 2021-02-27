UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,933,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,352,000 after buying an additional 848,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 249,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

