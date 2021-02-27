NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Get NextDecade alerts:

NEXT opened at $1.98 on Friday. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 492,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.