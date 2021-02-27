NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “
NEXT opened at $1.98 on Friday. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.
