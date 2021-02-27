Benchmark Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $325.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $253.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

